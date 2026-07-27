Free BCBA CEU | Understanding and Serving People With Profound Autism

More than 1 in 4 people with autism have profound autism. Most research excludes them entirely.

Join us for a free CEU with one of the most prominent voices in the field working to change that.

Understanding and Serving People With Profound Autism

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

3:30 — 4:30 p.m. EST

1 Learning CEU

Cost: Free

Presenter: Judith Ursitti, Co-founder and President, Profound Autism Alliance

What This Session Covers:

People with profound autism are routinely excluded from clinical studies. The research that does attempt to include this population is inconsistent in how it defines them, creating a knowledge gap that compounds into exclusion from the community and medical programs they need most.

Through a rigorous consensus process, a new research definition for profound autism has been established. This session unpacks what that definition means in practice, and what behavior analysts need to know to serve this population safely and effectively.

What You'll Learn:

- The research definition of profound autism and why it matters for clinical practice

- Three behavior analytic approaches to support people with profound autism

- The role of the multidisciplinary team in building comprehensive, coordinated care

About Judith Ursitti:

Judith Ursitti is the cofounder and president of the Profound Autism Alliance. Her advocacy career began in 2005 when her son Jack was diagnosed with autism at age 2. Since then, she has worked on the passage of autism insurance reform legislation across all 50 states, advocated for the original 2006 passage and subsequent reauthorizations of the Autism CARES Act, and served in leadership roles at Autism Speaks, the Massachusetts Autism Commission, and the Council of Autism Service Providers. She currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Board for SPARK Autism and the Community Advisory Committee for Aligning Research to Impact Autism (ARIA).

This session is designed for BCBAs at any experience level who want a clearer framework for understanding and supporting one of the most underserved populations in the field.

Register Now!

We look forward to seeing you on August 25.