“Four Voices”

Four artists. Four unique perspectives. Through painting, drawing, ceramics, and mixed media, this exhibition invites viewers to experience bold ideas, thoughtful craftsmanship, and personal storytelling. Each artist offers a distinctive visual language, creating a dynamic conversation about creativity and connection.

Anne Ferril , "Crackle Moon," 2024

These Moon Jars are my attempt to capture the magic of the moon. Their shapes symbolize feminine energy and an embrace of imperfection. Every jar has a matched center where two wheel-thrown jars are joined.

Terry Kaplan, "Vin 1", 2025

Ceramic and Mixed Media artist Terry Kaplan, based in Coconut Grove, Florida, combines clay, cardboard and vintage textiles to create her distinctive body of work. Her innovative use of materials comes together to explore texture and transformation giving new meaning and reinvention to familiar objects.

Audrey Shachnow, "Kenny," 2024

Audrey Shachnow creates paintings and sculpture that transform familiar subjects into objects of wonder. Drawing on a distinguished career in art direction and decades of study and studio practice, she explores the beauty and emotional resonance of everyday forms—people, animals, and food—often with a touch of surprise and humor. Her work invites viewers to pause, look more closely, and rediscover the extraordinary within the ordinary. Through bold color, expressive surfaces, and an appreciation for both craftsmanship and imagination, Shachnow’s art celebrates curiosity, joy, and the enduring power of visual storytelling.

Dennis Scholl

"Medici Prince," 2024

The work is an assemblage of a series of original letters between a Medici prince and his mother, complaining about him being stuck off the coast of Constantinople on a ship, because the city authorities refuse to let his ship dock , fearing that the vessel might bring the Plague to the City. Needless to say I conceived this piece during COVID.

