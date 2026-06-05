Four Day Class - Introduction to Citra Solv Transfer: An Experimental Collage Print Technique (NPS)

Four Wednesdays

October 7, 14, 21, 28 (Make-Up Day: Nov 4th)

6:00 – 8:30 pm

Price: $330

Ages 16 and Up

This class will teach Citra Solv print transfer technique to create unique pieces that encourage experimentation and creativity. Students will have the option to use found images (either digital to be printed or magazine/newspaper clippings) and/or their own digital images to be printed and transferred. Students can either create a digital collage and transfer the completed image onto the paper, or can use smaller images/clippings to create the collage in real time on the paper. Each method will create a unique print that relates to the students’ chosen project theme.This technique is fundamentally imperfect and unpredictable, encouraging exploration over perfection.

All materials provided. Open to all skill levels.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art