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Forest Friends Story Time with HVA at KidsPlay Children’s Museum in Torrington

Forest Friends Story Time with HVA at KidsPlay Children’s Museum in Torrington

Join the Housatonic Valley Association for a fun and interactive story time at KidsPlay Children’s Museum in Torrington, CT! Learn all about the importance of our local forests as we read "Tree Full of Wonder" by Anna Smithers. We’ll talk about how trees keep humans and our world healthy and what we can do to help protect our favorite animals, plants, and outdoor spaces. After the story, participants will have the opportunity to plant their own native flower and tree seeds to take home! The story time at 10 a.m. is included with the price of admission on June 29.

Perfect for ages 4 to 10. This program is supported by the Connecticut Horticultural Society. Learn more and purchase KidsPlay tickets here: https://kidsplaymuseum.org/events/forest-friends-story-time-with-hva/

KidsPlay Children's Museum
$28
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Housatonic Valley Association
4132987024
adixon@hvatoday.org
www.hvatoday.org

Artist Group Info

larabeckius@gmail.com
KidsPlay Children's Museum
61 Main St
Torrington, Connecticut 06790
(860) 618-7700
https://kidsplaymuseum.org/