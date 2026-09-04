Foraged Flower Arrangements with Sara Gast

This hands-on class offers a fresh perspective on flower arranging by beginning with the landscape itself. Join Sara Gast for an afternoon of gathering, observing, and creating as she guides participants through the garden and surrounding landscape to collect plant materials for a one-of-a-kind arrangement.

Along the way, Sara will encourage participants to look beyond traditional cut flowers and consider the beauty of leaves, grasses, seed heads, branches, textures, and other unexpected elements found in the landscape. The emphasis will be on working intuitively with what is available and creating an arrangement that feels seasonal, expressive, and connected to place.

After foraging, we’ll gather together to arrange our materials and create a unique bouquet to take home. No prior flower arranging experience is necessary.

Please bring gloves, clippers, and a favorite vase to fill. A limited selection of tools and supplies will also be available on-site.