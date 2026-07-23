Follow the Forest Community Scientist Training

Learn how to be a community scientist! Join the Sheffield Land Trust and the Housatonic Valley Association on Sunday, August 2, from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Bushnell-Sage Library in Sheffield, MA, to learn about how the Follow the Forest initiative is protecting our landscape and its wildlife species, and how YOU can help!

During this hands-on training, HVA staff will introduce participants to Follow the Forest and the Wildlife Linkage Assessment Tool. You'll learn how to document how animals move between forest habitats and navigate roadways, contributing valuable observations that help inform conservation efforts and strengthen ecological connections across the region.

Follow the Forest is a bold conservation initiative working to protect and connect a climate-resilient wildlife corridor stretching from the Hudson Valley through western Connecticut and the Berkshires of Massachusetts, north through the Green Mountains of Vermont, to Canada. By bringing together conservation organizations and communities across the region, Follow the Forest is helping ensure that moose can roam, bobcats can travel, and countless other wildlife species can move freely between the large forest blocks that anchor the Northeast's ecological resilience in a changing climate.

This is a free event. Registration is required. Please visit followtheforest.org for more information.