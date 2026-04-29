Join local fiber artist Mallory Zondag in this beginner friendly floral embroidery workshop!

Create your own colorful, textured, embroidery garden during this workshop. You will learn a variety of embroidery stitches that can be used to create everything from stems and leaves to hydrangeas, roses, daisies and even fringe moss!

No experience required All materials included. Students will leave with a 6" hoop, assorted embroidery threads and embroidery needle to be able to continue their project on their own time.

About the instructor:

Mallory Zondag is an award-winning New York–based artist and educator whose internationally exhibited work explores the relationship between the natural world, the human body, and lived experience. Using tactile, meditative processes like wet felting, weaving, sculpting, and stitching, she creates dimensional textile pieces that reflect themes of growth, decay, and humanity’s place within nature’s tensions.

Her work has been shown at major institutions including the Whitney Museum of American Art, Phoenix Art Museum, and Berkeley Art Museum, among others, and she has held residencies at Acadia National Park, The Wassaic Project, and The Allentown Art Museum.

Zondag is also dedicated to community-based art education, leading collaborative projects like her Fiber Living Wall program in schools and organizations. She has received multiple grants and awards, and her work is held in prominent public and private collections. She earned her BFA in Fashion Design from Pratt Institute.