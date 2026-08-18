Berkshire Woodworkers Guild Celebrates Craftsmanship and Education at 26th Annual Fine Woodwork Show & Silent Auction.

36 local artisans showcase master craftsmanship and live demonstrations at the Berkshire Botanical Garden, supporting the education of future woodworkers through annual Silent Auction.

www.berkshirewoodworkers.org

Saturday, September 5, 2026 & Sunday, September 6, 2026

9am – 5pm Both Days

$5 General Admission

$3 Berkshire Botanical Members & Visitors

Kris Kanter 413 429 6830

berkshirewoodworkers@yahoo.com

Stockbridge, MA – The Berkshire Woodworkers Guild is pleased to announce its 26th Annual Fine Woodwork Show, taking place at the beautiful Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

Featuring 36 distinguished Guild artisans, this weekend-long event offers attendees a unique showcase of exceptional woodworking, live demonstrations, and fine handcrafted items.

• Visitors will experience live woodworking demonstrations throughout the weekend, highlighting a diverse range of contemporary and historic techniques.

• Attendees will have the unique opportunity to view and purchase fine furniture and decorative items handcrafted by exhibiting Guild members and past scholarship recipients, demonstrating the tangible impact of the Silent Auction.

• The Guild will announce the nine aspiring woodworkers who are the 2026 recipients of scholarship monies totaling $36,000.

• Bid on Guild member’s donations to the crowd-favorite Silent Auction to fund next year’s Educational Scholarship Fund.

• Great Cape Baking Company will be onsite all weekend, offering a breakfast and lunch menu along with their signature coffee drinks and baked goods. Hot Plate Brewing Co. will also be offering their award-winning craft beers all weekend.

SUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF CRAFTSPEOPLE

Central to the annual show is the Guild’s Silent Auction, which directly supports the Educational Scholarship Fund. Guild members generously donate a wide array of handmade wooden items – ranging from turned vessels and sculptural pieces to custom furniture – with 100% of the proceeds supporting aspiring professional woodworkers.

• $156,000 – Total scholarship funding awarded to 63 recipients since inception in 1998.

• $116,000 - Distributed over the past five years alone.

• $36,000 -Awarded in 2026 to nine recipients pursuing studies across seven premier woodworking institutions.

Guild scholarship recipients have gone on to train at the nation’s premier woodworking and boatmaking institutions, including the North Bennet Street School (Boston, MA), the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship (Rockport, ME), The Krenov School (Fort Bragg, CA), The Aprenticeshop (Rockport, ME) and the International Yacht Restoration School (Newport, RI).

ABOUT THE BERKSHIRE WOODWORKERS GUILD

Founded in 1998, the Berkshire Woodworkers Guild is a 501(c)3 educational non-profit dedicated to supporting the next generation of woodworkers. Comprising 125 professional and amateur woodworkers residing in the Berkshires, New York and Connecticut, members represent a rich spectrum of specialties including furniture makers, cabinetmakers, boat builders, sculptors, home builders, wood turners, luthiers and timber suppliers.

The Guild promotes awareness of custom woodworking, fosters skill exchange through monthly member shop meetings, and advocates for excellence in fine woodworking as both a professional pursuit and an engaging hobby.

