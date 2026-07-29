Fan Back Chairmaking Workshop
Fan Back Chairmaking Workshop
This is a 6 day workshop running from September 28 - October 3. Participants will build their own Fan Back Side Chair using green wood and hand tools. No prior woodworking experience necessary. Class size is limited to 4 students.
The full course cost is $1500 with the balance due before the end of the class.
Andrew Jack Chairs
$1500
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Andrew Jack
andrewjackchairs@gmail.com
Andrew Jack Chairs
292 S Main StSheffield, Massachusetts 01257
5083320230
andrewjackchairs@gmail.com