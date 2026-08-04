Join us as we celebrate the end of summer with an afternoon of music, food, family fun, and community connection!

Everyone is welcome at our free End of Summer Block Party on Sunday, August 30, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM in the Triplex Cinema Courtyard in Great Barrington.

Enjoy live music, delicious food, local vendors, family activities, games, and opportunities to connect with neighbors, local businesses, and organizations working to strengthen our community. Whether you’re bringing the kids, meeting up with friends, or simply stopping by to enjoy the afternoon, there’s something for everyone.