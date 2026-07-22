Elizabeth Keithline: Puzzle

August 22 – September 27, 2026

Artist Elizabeth Keithline presents Puzzle, a solo exhibition of assemblage artworks using found paint and materials at Wallkill River Center for the Arts in Montgomery, NY.

Puzzle is a follow-up to Breaking Broken, Keithline’s previous solo show, which explored human tendencies toward self-destruction and fragmentation. Puzzle pivots to examine how people create system of order out of chaos, how they solve problems and navigate life’s challenges.

The show continues Keithline’s longstanding exploration of human self-extension through systems such as architecture, technology, cars, and the modern built environment—especially as these systems relate to the natural world.

In addition to her solo show, Keithline will jury a companion exhibition in WRCA’s main galleries titled Keep It Together, featuring assemblage-based artwork that conveys a material and conceptual sense of solving and/or coping.

About the artist:

Elizabeth Keithline has been a weaver since the age of 14. In 1996, she pioneered a unique sculpture technique: weaving heavy-gauge wire around large objects and then burning them out. Her artistic practice now includes painting, public art, and installation work. Keithline is fascinated by abstraction—how far ideas can stretch, how many multiples of a single thought can be expressed, and how viewers engage with abstraction as they perceive an idea and then carry it away with them.

Puzzle marks Keithline’s 23rd solo exhibition and Keep It Together will be her 23rd juried or curated group show. She has exhibited widely across the United States, with solo shows for the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, ChaShaMa NYC, Jane Street Art Center.

OPENING RECEPTION

Saturday, August 22, 5 – 7 pm

Please join us to meet the artist and view the works; light refreshments will be served.

The WRCA galleries and art reception are always free and open to the public.

Gallery hours: Friday – Sunday, 12 – 5 pm

