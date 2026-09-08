Elizabeth Keithline | MEET THE ARTIST and solve the puzzle!
Elizabeth Keithline | MEET THE ARTIST and solve the puzzle!
Elizabeth Keithline is at Wallkill River Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 12, 2:00 PM where she will casually discuss her solo exhibition, Puzzle – while working on a puzzle! This exhibit and the accompanying group show, Keep It Together, present assemblage artworks using found paint and materials. Both exhibitions examine how people create systems of order out of chaos, how they solve problems and navigate life’s challenges within the metaphor of repurposed materials.
This event is free and open to the public.
Wallkill River Center for the Arts
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
WRCA
info@wallkill.art
Artist Group Info
Elizabeth Keithline
info@wallkill.art
Wallkill River Center for the Arts
232 Ward StMontgomery, New York 12549
845-457-2787
info@wallkill.art