Elizabeth Keithline | MEET THE ARTIST and solve the puzzle!

Elizabeth Keithline is at Wallkill River Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 12, 2:00 PM where she will casually discuss her solo exhibition, Puzzle – while working on a puzzle! This exhibit and the accompanying group show, Keep It Together, present assemblage artworks using found paint and materials. Both exhibitions examine how people create systems of order out of chaos, how they solve problems and navigate life’s challenges within the metaphor of repurposed materials.

This event is free and open to the public.