Eleanor Powell: Born to Dance -- author and video presentation

Lisa Royere of AZ, author of ELEANOR POWELL: BORN TO DANCE presents a video program FREE to the public.

Powell was the most prominent female tap dancer of the movies in the 20th century -- star of MGM musicals.

Powell was born and raised in Springfield, MA; took dance lessons as a little girl, soon performed in town, then vaudeville, the Broadway stages, then movies! This is tribute to her skills and success.

Thursday, May 28th from 7:00pm-8:30pm Hope Center for the Arts

For more information see the flyer on www.inthespotlightinc.org