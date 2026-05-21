Eleanor Powell: Born to Dance -- author and video presentation
Eleanor Powell: Born to Dance -- author and video presentation
Lisa Royere of AZ, author of ELEANOR POWELL: BORN TO DANCE presents a video program FREE to the public.
Powell was the most prominent female tap dancer of the movies in the 20th century -- star of MGM musicals.
Powell was born and raised in Springfield, MA; took dance lessons as a little girl, soon performed in town, then vaudeville, the Broadway stages, then movies! This is tribute to her skills and success.
Thursday, May 28th from 7:00pm-8:30pm Hope Center for the Arts
For more information see the flyer on www.inthespotlightinc.org
HOPE Center for the Arts
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
In the Spotlight
4137378474
spotlightinc@verizon.net
Artist Group Info
Lisa Royere
spotlightinc@verizon.net
HOPE Center for the Arts
150 Bridge StSpringfield, Massachusetts 01130
413-285-8886