Join Shaker Heritage for this beginner friendly ecstatic movement class to celebrate the Shakers 250th!

When the Ann Lee and Shakers arrived here 250 years ago, they engaged in intuitive ecstatic dance and sang wordless songs, which were purportedly heard from miles around; these practices were healing, and were central to early Shaker life and worship. Help us celebrate early Shaker life here, and this incredible anniversary embodying Shaker history through a participatory ecstatic dance workshop led by Antoinette Simms.

About the instructor:

Antoinette has been dancing and teaching yoga for over twenty years. She is a certified Journey Dance instructor and has taught at many facilities throughout the Berkshires including Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health and Canyon Ranch in Lenox; and Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington. She is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was asked to serve as on-tour personal trainer, nutritional counselor, and personal chef for 50 Cent and several other artists. Antoinette’s classes will inspire you to believe in your power to heal yourself through love, laughter, compassion, and courage.