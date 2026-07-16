Dot Mandala Bookmark Workshop
Dot Mandala Bookmark Workshop
Using the simple techniques taught in this class, students will hand-paint a piece of functional art. These wooden bookmarks are a beautiful way to save your spot in your next read. They make a great gift, too! All supplies are included and no painting experience is necessary!
Students will need to return one week later to pick up varnished bookmark.
Shaker Heritage Society
$30-$35
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House RoadAlbany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org