Delaware County Fair

Enjoy thrilling rides for the whole family, live music including Chubby Checker, truck & tractor pulls, demolition derbies, livestock events, Dock Dogs, Acrobat Circus, Dan the Snake Man reptile experience, artist Mr. Scribbles, Buffalo Barfield music show, Illusionist David Garrity, Agri-Puppets, Wheels of Agriculture game show, exhibits, favorite fair food and more.

Daily highlights (free with fair admission):

• Monday: All-Day Garden Tractor Pull (9am)

• Tuesday: Chubby Checker (8pm)

• Wednesday: Stock Farm Tractor Pull (9am)

• Thursday: The Revival Band (7:30pm)

• Friday: Horse Pull (6pm), The Woodshed Prophets (7:30pm)

• Saturday: Gymkhana (9am), Matthew Vroman Band (7pm)

Gate admission: $10 (free for kids 12 & younger)

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $35 on site and discounted online. Ride tickets are also available on the midway and discounted online.

Paid grandstand events are $8 each: Demolition Derby (Monday), Truck & Tractor Pulls (Wednesday), Truck Pulls (Thursday), Black Cat Hell Drivers Thrill Show (Friday) and Demolition Derby (Saturday).

The fair opens daily at 8am. Midway hours are noon-11pm.

More information: 607-865-4763 or DelawareCountyFair.org