Definitions:Sculpture/Mixed Media by Ben Garlington
Definitions:Sculpture/Mixed Media by Ben Garlington
Definitions: Sculpture/Mixed Media by Ben Garlington
September 4-26 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica.
Opening reception Friday, September 4 from 5-7 p.m.
Artist’s Talk Saturday, September 26 at 1 p.m.
Regular Gallery hours – Thursdays and Saturdays – 12-2 p.m.
Free and open to the public. For additional information contact Rainer Wehner at 315-395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.
The Other Side
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side of Utica Community Forum and Gallery
315 395-5235
rainermariawehner@web.de
The Other Side
2011 Genesee StreetUtica, New York 13201
315-735-4825