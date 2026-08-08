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Definitions:Sculpture/Mixed Media by Ben Garlington

Definitions:Sculpture/Mixed Media by Ben Garlington

Definitions: Sculpture/Mixed Media by Ben Garlington
September 4-26 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica.
Opening reception Friday, September 4 from 5-7 p.m.
Artist’s Talk Saturday, September 26 at 1 p.m.
Regular Gallery hours – Thursdays and Saturdays – 12-2 p.m.
Free and open to the public. For additional information contact Rainer Wehner at 315-395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.

The Other Side
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Other Side of Utica Community Forum and Gallery
315 395-5235
rainermariawehner@web.de
http://www.theothersideutica.org
The Other Side
2011 Genesee Street
Utica, New York 13201
315-735-4825
https://theothersideutica.org/