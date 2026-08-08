Definitions: Sculpture/Mixed Media by Ben Garlington

September 4-26 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica.

Opening reception Friday, September 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Artist’s Talk Saturday, September 26 at 1 p.m.

Regular Gallery hours – Thursdays and Saturdays – 12-2 p.m.

Free and open to the public. For additional information contact Rainer Wehner at 315-395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.

