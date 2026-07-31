David Coller & Diane Chodkowski: An Evening of Folk & Maritime Music

Join acclaimed folk musicians David Coller and Diane Chodkowski for an intimate evening of original songs, beloved folk favorites, bluegrass, and traditional sea shanties. Known for their warm harmonies and easygoing style, the duo creates performances that are heartfelt, timeless, and perfect for music lovers of all ages.

Partners in music and life for more than 15 years, David and Diane continue to delight audiences throughout the Northeast with their engaging performances, recently appearing at the Connecticut Sea Music Festival and the Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival.