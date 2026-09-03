Dark Dazey at No Fun w/ Pink Lady & GOLEM

Byrdhouse Records x Dive Presents Dark Dazey with local support from Pink Lady and GOLEM on Sunday September 27th at No Fun in Troy, NY. Doors-7PM, Music-8PM. Ages 18+ (or under with legal guardian) and Valid ID. No Fun is located at 275 River Street, Troy, NY.

About Dark Dazey:

God is a Frog Heaven is a Swamp is the second studio album by Los Angeles-based band Dark Dazey. Self-ascribed as ‘frog rock,’ the sonics hop between hazy, atmospheric ‘swampscapes’ and country-fried garage rock, stitched together into a vivid, genre-blending collage.

Set against the backdrop of late-stage capitalism and low-grade existential dread, Dark Dazey trades cynicism for something equal parts strange and playful: swampy escapism rooted in the belief that there really is something beautiful out there in the muck. They recast the swamp as a place of joy, humor, and possibility. A place to be worshipped, never drained.

Blending the offbeat experimental spirit of Ween, the laid-back surrealism of Mac DeMarco, and the playful satire of Viagra Boys, God is a Frog Heaven is a Swamp sounds a bit like the Grateful Dead dosed Jimmy Buffett.

It’s an album best experienced with your feet in the water and a cold drink in hand… or atop a lily pad.