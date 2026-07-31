CVPH Centennial Carnival - Free to all
CVPH Centennial Carnival - Free to all
To celebrate CVPH's 100 years, we are having a carnival on the lawn with live music with Quasimojo and Craig Hurwitz and Friends, carnival games, bouncy houses, face painting, Teddy Bear Clinic (bring your teddy bear), Illusionist, Food Dudes and ADK Food Therapy, Mr. Ding-a-Ling, High Peaks Brew, pet therapy donkeys and goats and so much more. Rain or shine
UVM Health Network-CVPH
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
UVM Health Network-CVPH
518-314-3320
djeweler@cvph.org
UVM Health Network-CVPH
75 Beekman StreetPlattsburgh, New York 12901
518 314 3320
djeweler@cvph.org