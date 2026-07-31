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CVPH Centennial Carnival - Free to all

CVPH Centennial Carnival - Free to all

To celebrate CVPH's 100 years, we are having a carnival on the lawn with live music with Quasimojo and Craig Hurwitz and Friends, carnival games, bouncy houses, face painting, Teddy Bear Clinic (bring your teddy bear), Illusionist, Food Dudes and ADK Food Therapy, Mr. Ding-a-Ling, High Peaks Brew, pet therapy donkeys and goats and so much more. Rain or shine

UVM Health Network-CVPH
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

UVM Health Network-CVPH
518-314-3320
djeweler@cvph.org
UVM Health Network-CVPH
75 Beekman Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901
518 314 3320
djeweler@cvph.org