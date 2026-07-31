CVPH Centennial Carnival - Free to all

To celebrate CVPH's 100 years, we are having a carnival on the lawn with live music with Quasimojo and Craig Hurwitz and Friends, carnival games, bouncy houses, face painting, Teddy Bear Clinic (bring your teddy bear), Illusionist, Food Dudes and ADK Food Therapy, Mr. Ding-a-Ling, High Peaks Brew, pet therapy donkeys and goats and so much more. Rain or shine