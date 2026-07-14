Curator Tour– American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell

Join Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, Chief Curator, for a tour of American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell. This thematic exhibition explores how artists over the last 250 years have represented America’s evolving story. Plunkett will discuss how select works on view reflect and shape American identity. The tour will also touch on the role illustration has played in tracing the actual history of the nation as well as communicating our shared values and aspirations.

Limited space: reservations required.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/curator-tour-american-stories-from-revolution-to-rockwell-2/