Saturday, August 8, 11-6pm

Sunday, August 9, 11-4pm

25 Dederick Street in Kingston, NY

Join us for the 4th annual CPW Photobook & Zine Fair, where independent publishing meets photography! This vibrant event features photobooks and zines for purchase by over 35 local and visiting publishers & independent artists. Additionally, we’ve got 11 great panels and artist talks that will take place over the course of the two day-event.

Also, drop by ANYTIME throughout the weekend for our all-ages build-your-own-zine zone, brought to you by Midtown Kingston Art District‘s Youth Workforce, giving visitors of every skill level and age the chance to make something with their hands and leave with a publication of their own. CPW’s Upstate Photography Biennial and a reading room in the Community Gallery will also be available throughout the weekend, providing a quieter space to browse and discover new work. Plus, delicious vegan and gluten free food and treats will be available all weekend courtesy of Hungry Heart.

Admission is free and open to all!