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Cornhole Tournament by Saratoga PLAN's Next Gen Committee

Cornhole Tournament by Saratoga PLAN's Next Gen Committee

Join Saratoga PLAN’s Next Generation Committee for their 4th Annual Cornhole Tournament, supporting the future Northern Gateway Trailhead in the Town of Greenfield. This exciting project will create a more accessible entrance to the Graphite Range Community Forest, helping more people connect with nature in the Saratoga region!

Common Roots Brewing Co.
$75 per team | $35 per person | $25 to watch and listen to live music
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Saratoga PLAN
518.587.5554
info@saratogaplan.org
https://saratogaplan.org/
Common Roots Brewing Co.
58 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, New York 12803
(518) 409-8248
https://commonrootsbrewing.com/