Cornhole Tournament by Saratoga PLAN's Next Gen Committee
Cornhole Tournament by Saratoga PLAN's Next Gen Committee
Join Saratoga PLAN’s Next Generation Committee for their 4th Annual Cornhole Tournament, supporting the future Northern Gateway Trailhead in the Town of Greenfield. This exciting project will create a more accessible entrance to the Graphite Range Community Forest, helping more people connect with nature in the Saratoga region!
Common Roots Brewing Co.
$75 per team | $35 per person | $25 to watch and listen to live music
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Saratoga PLAN
518.587.5554
info@saratogaplan.org
Common Roots Brewing Co.
58 Saratoga AveSouth Glens Falls, New York 12803
(518) 409-8248