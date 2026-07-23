Join a Compost Workshop with Pitney Meadows Community Farm and Sustainable Saratoga on Saturday August 22 from 1:00pm -2:30pm at Pitney Meadows Community Farm. Listen to a panel discussion and get your questions answered with local compost experts: Hope LaBonty, owner of Loving Earth Compost, Kelli Timbrook, Site Manager at Casella Resource Solutions, and Nick Klemczak, Executive Director of Schenectady County Soil & Water Conservation District. Plus enjoy a tour of the Saratoga Springs Community Compost on the Pitney Meadow Community Farm grounds.

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/compost-workshop-2/