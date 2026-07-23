Compost Workshop
Compost Workshop
Join a Compost Workshop with Pitney Meadows Community Farm and Sustainable Saratoga on Saturday August 22 from 1:00pm -2:30pm at Pitney Meadows Community Farm. Listen to a panel discussion and get your questions answered with local compost experts: Hope LaBonty, owner of Loving Earth Compost, Kelli Timbrook, Site Manager at Casella Resource Solutions, and Nick Klemczak, Executive Director of Schenectady County Soil & Water Conservation District. Plus enjoy a tour of the Saratoga Springs Community Compost on the Pitney Meadow Community Farm grounds.
https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/compost-workshop-2/
Pitney Meadows Community Farm
Free
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
Pitney Meadows Community Farm
223 West AveSaratoga, New York 12866
5182900008
contact@pitneymeadows.org