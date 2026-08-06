Whether you’re troubleshooting a stubborn compost pile, curious about composting methods, or looking to take your composting to the next level, join ANCA’s Compost for Good, Pitney Meadows Community Farm, and Sustainable Saratoga for a Community Compost Experts Panel on August 22 at 1pm at Pitney Meadows Community Farm!

Hear from local community composting professionals as they share their knowledge, discuss best practices, and answer your questions. This is a great opportunity to learn from a variety of perspectives—whether you’re just getting started or you’ve been composting for years.

This interactive discussion is designed to help you compost with confidence while connecting with others who are passionate about recovering resources, reducing waste, and creating healthier, climate-resilient communities. We all have a role to play in making our communities more sustainable!

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/compost-workshop-2/