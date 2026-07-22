Community Fun Fest
Community Fun Fest
Event: Holy Trinity Church and Church of the Holy Spirit Community Fun Fest
Date: Saturday, August 1st
Time: 4 pm - 7:30 pm
Place: Church of the Holy Spirit Parking Lot (153 S. Main St, Gloversville)
Please join us for fair-style food, games, live music, and much more!
It's a family-centered event for all ages.
Church of the Holy Spirit
04:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Church of the Holy Spirit
153 S. Main StreetGloversville, New York 12078
518 762 2011 extension 2
Matthew.Wetsel@rcda.org