Come, Sit, Stay: Dog Days

Once a month on Saturday mornings from 10:30am to 12:30pm, LongHouse welcomes you and your furry friend for a special morning of fresh air and fun. Let your pup romp in the Albee Amphitheater, meet fellow dog lovers & members, and enjoy a lively, social start to the day.

Through our partneship with ARF, we offer free admission for ARF adopters and supporters. Be sure to come on select days when we have some furry friends from ARF joining us as well!

For everyone’s enjoyment, all dogs must remain within the area of the Amphitheater.