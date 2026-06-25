Collage Sessions: Christine Domino

6 Thursdays, 12:30 - 2:30 pm

September 10, 17, 24, October 1, 8, 15

8 student limit

DRAW studio

Price: $120

Dive into the art of collage in a relaxed, all-levels workshop—no experience needed! We’ll explore a wide range of materials and ideas, from magazines and ephemera to photos, textured papers, and unexpected finds. All supplies are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own treasures to cut, tear, and transform. Work at your own pace on personal projects, or try prompts and techniques offered during the session. This is a creative, welcoming space to play, experiment, and bring your ideas to life.

All tools and materials will be provided.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art