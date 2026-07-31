Clifton Park Elks 20th Annual Car Show

On Saturday, August 15th, the Clifton Park Elks Lodge will hold their 20th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show. The Lodge is located at 695 MacElroy Road, Ballston Lake, NY. All years and makes of cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. We will present awards to the top vehicles. Fun, Music, 50/50 Raffles, and Great Food. Come see the contestant vehicles!!! Contestant entry fee is $20; Spectators are free. Net proceeds support the NYS Cerebral Palsy Home Services Program and the Elks National Foundation.b

Registration starts at 9 AM until 12 PM and awards around 3:45 PM.

Rain Date is Sunday, August 16. For Information contact Brian Shelton at 518-956-1600.

