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Chinese Brush Painting

Chinese Brush Painting

4 Sundays

June 28, July 5, 12, 19

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Sunday afternoon, come to relax, create, and meditate with Maxine Leu.

In this series of classes, students will be introduced to the Spontaneous styles of Chinese brush painting, the Four Treasures of Study, the five tones of black, and the meaning of four-gentleman plants, animals, and landscapes. The classes will cover basic techniques like brush holding, strokes, water control, composition in Eastern painting, and signature. This class is open to beginners. Tools and materials included. If you’re interested in the purchase of your own tool and material, the list is available on request.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:
For 25% discount use code "25OFF

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art

The D.R.A.W Studio
$210
Every week through Jul 19, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MKAD
845-802-0097
info@mkad.art
https://www.drawkingston.org/
The D.R.A.W Studio
20 Cedar st
Kingston, New York 12401
845-802-0097
info@drawkingston.org
https://www.drawkingston.org