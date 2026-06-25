Chair Taping Workshop
Chair Taping Workshop
Tape your own chair!
Learn how to apply Shaker cotton tape to a chair. Materials are NOT included. Our instructor Beth Dorn will be in contact with participants to direct them to purchase tape, foam and tacks for their chair. We have a limited supply of Shaker style chairs available for purchase.
You must enroll by July 4th to participate in the July 25th class!
Shaker Heritage Society
$30-$35
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House RoadAlbany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org