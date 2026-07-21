CALL FOR PLEIN AIR ARTISTS | Hudson Valley Plain Air Festival 2026

Deadline for submissions: by August 9, 2026

Wallkill River Center for the Arts (WRCA), a nonprofit arts organization located in Montgomery, NY, is pleased to present the 10th edition of the famed Hudson Valley Plein Air Festival this fall. During this multi-day event (Wednesday to Sunday, October 6 -11th), 30 artists will be invited to paint on the grounds of selected historic sites and capture these iconic vistas.

“As our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, we believe it is essential to shed light on our iconic historic neighbors and highlight the Hudson Valley’s rich heritage at this year’s HVPAF.” states artist and event chair, Susan Baldwin.

To participate in this event, you must submit an application which will be reviewed by a panel of jurors with a maximum of 30 artists selected.

Selected artists are invited to a welcome reception where you will receive a gift bag which includes a map of the designated sites for this year’s festival. As a selected artist, you may participate in scheduled Paint-outs, on-site displays, pop-up exhibits, Quick Draw, and demonstrations. These activities are not mandatory; you may choose to participate in all or some of these activities or select a location on your own. As the culmination of this multi-day event, selected works created during the festival will be exhibited at WRCA Galleries; these works will be considered for awards and site-specific prizes.

Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, October 6th, 4 – 7 pm

ARTIST MEET & GREET | WELCOME RECEPTION @ WRCA

Participating artists invited are for an overview of festival’s activities, canvas stamping, and will receive the 2026 HVPAF map and program. Light bites and beverages included.

Wednesday – Sunday, October 7 – 11

PAINT-OUTS, POP-UP EXHIBITS, QUICK DRAW, AND DEMOS

In partnership with selected historic sites, HVPAF artists are invited to set up easels to capture the landscape and architectural elements. Historic sites include Hill-Hold & Brick House Museums, Brotherhood Winery, Goshen Historic Track, City Winery, Greenwood Lake Farmers Market, and West Point. Schedule of festival events and activities announced shortly.

October 11 – November 8, 2026

HVPAF EXHIBIT at WRCA Galleries

Up to four paintings (with a guarantee of two); all works for exhibit must be done during the event.

Sunday, October 11, 4 – 6 pm

OPENING RECEPTION & AWARDS CEREMONY

WRCA will announce the awards at the Exhibition Reception. $1,500+ in prizes; award categories include First Place, Second Place, Third Place, Best Audubon Site Painting, Best Goshen Painting, Best Nocturne, and others (subject to change.) JUROR OF AWARDS: TBA

Additional information:

https://wallkill.art/event/submit-by-august-9-hudson-valley-plein-air-festival-2026

To apply:

https://app.entrythingy.com/wallkill/hudson-valley-plein-air-festival-2026/