Cagecircle: Composition for an Exhibition—curated by chance! featuring works from twenty-two collections plus a free opening performance for Upstate Art Weekend

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY—On Saturday, June 27th at 1pm, for Upstate Art Weekend, Cagecircle: Composition for an Exhibition will open at Bard College’s Stevenson Library (1st floor). This exhibition brings together a dazzling variety of archival items—from twenty-two collections—to create an unexpected cabinet of curiosities. For this remarkable collaboration between the John Cage Trust and Bard College’s Stevenson Library, John Cage’s methods of chance procedures were used as a tool for curation. Items selected by chance include everything from a work by Marcel Duchamp to Hannah Arendt’s kitchen cabinet door, from a death mask to an architecture model of a garage, from a 19th century ivory satin children’s bonnet to a volumetric flask, and much, much more.

For the opening of the exhibition, on Saturday, June 27th at 1pm visitors can enjoy a free, fully

immersive performance of John Cage’s iconic “Lecture on Nothing” (from which the phrase “I have nothing to say and I am saying it” comes), along with a simultaneous performance of Cage’s “Extended Lullaby,” an exquisite and a mesmerizing work featuring twelve rainsticks, vibraphone, and violin.