Brunch and Learn with Reher Center and HRMM

Come and enjoy two of Kingston’s most interesting museums as well as local baked treats. Start your afternoon with a noon tour at the Reher Center and a baked good from Rosie’s General. Learn all about the Reher bakery and the immigrant family that ran this local historic gem. Then walk straight down Broadway for a 1:00 tour at the Hudson River Maritime Museum, where you will receive a treat from Half Moon Bakery. At this stop, you will hear about the storied past of the Hudson River, from the Revolutionary War to Robert Fulton and beyond. Don’t miss this opportunity to see two museums for one ticket price!