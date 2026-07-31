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"Bridges Across the Housatonic" Gallery Open Hours

"Bridges Across the Housatonic" Gallery Open Hours

50 years after their completion, an exhibition of late-artist Woldemar Neufeld’s “Bridges Across the Housatonic” paintings are on display in West Cornwall, Connecticut! Join the Housatonic Valley Association, Cornwall Conservation Trust, and Housatonic River Commission for our Gallery Open Hours at 7 Railroad Street, West Cornwall, CT. Open hours will be hosted by HVA staff on Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m. from August 3 to September 14, excluding Labor Day.

Originally created in celebration of America’s Bicentennial, this gallery showcases original Neufeld watercolor and ink paintings, featuring bridges along the federally designated Wild & Scenic stretch of the Housatonic River. Visitors are given a glimpse into Neufeld’s thoughts and methods as he completed this ambitious project through his reference photos and sketches, and modern-day photos of the depicted locations welcome viewers to reflect on their own history of interactions with the river at a time when preserving our natural resources and access to open spaces is more important than ever. We hope to see you there!

Cornwall Conservation Trust
Every week through Aug 31, 2026.
Monday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Housatonic Valley Association
4132987024
adixon@hvatoday.org
www.hvatoday.org

Artist Group Info

larabeckius@gmail.com
Cornwall Conservation Trust
7 Railroad Street
West Cornwall, Connecticut 06796
https://cornwallconservationtrust.org/