Botanical Art with Colored Pencil: Tansy

Tansy is a perennial plant that has yellow/gold button flowers with fern- like leaves. It is said to mean “immortality and resistance”. The Shakers used the perennial Tansy as an insect repellent and for natural medicine.

In this 2 1/2-hour class students will learn the history and process of Botanical Drawing. It begins with gradual toning of simple geometric shapes that will turn into all the forms in nature. This process will make your piece three dimensional and pop off the page. We will begin our forms by layering neutral tones and putting on top color with colored pencils. By the end of class participants will have created their very own Tansy.