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Bokashi Composting Workshop

Bokashi Composting Workshop

Join us for an engaging, hands-on Bokashi Composting Workshop on Tuesday, May 19 at 5:30 pm at Pitney Meadows Community Farm!

Discover how to transform everyday kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost using the Bokashi method—an efficient, low-odor system that’s perfect for apartments, small homes, or anyone looking for a simple, sustainable solution. Whether you’re new to composting or looking to expand your eco-friendly practices, this workshop will give you the tools and confidence to get started right away.

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/bokashi-composting-workshop/

Pitney Meadows Community Farm
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Event Supported By

Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
sustainablesaratoga.org
Pitney Meadows Community Farm
223 West Ave
Saratoga, New York 12866
5182900008
contact@pitneymeadows.org
https://www.pitneymeadowscommunityfarm.org/