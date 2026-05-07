Join us for an engaging, hands-on Bokashi Composting Workshop on Tuesday, May 19 at 5:30 pm at Pitney Meadows Community Farm!

Discover how to transform everyday kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost using the Bokashi method—an efficient, low-odor system that’s perfect for apartments, small homes, or anyone looking for a simple, sustainable solution. Whether you’re new to composting or looking to expand your eco-friendly practices, this workshop will give you the tools and confidence to get started right away.

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/bokashi-composting-workshop/