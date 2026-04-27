Blessing of the Animals at Third Lutheran Church in Rhinebeck

The Third Lutheran Church in Rhinebeck will honor the 111th “Be Kind to Animals Week” at this year’s Blessing of the Animals on May 30 at noon (rain date May 31 at 1 p.m.). Started by the American Humane Society to honor the human-animal bond, this May celebration week involves many events for pet lovers.

The theme for 2026, “The Year of the Humane Child,” was selected to honor the work of animal behaviorist Dr. Jane Goodall. Once again, “THE PET REMEMBRANCE TREE” will be in place. Tributes to pets who have passed are annually added to its branches.

“The Blessing” is a hands-on, individual experience administered by Pastor Jim Miller. All furred, finned, feathered, and scaled friends are invited to attend with their companion humans. All animal guests must be properly escorted, leashed, kenneled, harnessed, etc. This is an outdoor event.

In addition to “The Blessing,” the church’s great lawn will be filled with community-based rescue services and shelter organizations. With or without pet escorts, visitors can meet and interact with Ambassador Animals and learn more about pet and wildlife care.