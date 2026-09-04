The Quiet Valley Quilters’ Guild of Bennington, Vermont is pleased to present the BENNINGTON QUILTFEST on Saturday, September 19, 2026, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, September 20, 2026, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at the Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Rd., Bennington, VT 05201.

Our show features over a hundred new quilts, featured quilter Linda Ramrath on-site with free lectures both days, guild ‘fun and games’ challenge quilts, a special exhibit of quilts from past guild presidents, vendors, raffle quilt and baskets, and a consignment and gift boutique. The on-site Quiltfest Café serves breakfast and lunch each day. Except for the 2026 guild challenge, this is a non-judged show. We are asking attendees to vote on their favorite choices for large, medium and small quilts. These People’s Choice Awards will be announced on Sunday.

A quilt, titled ‘Songbird Serenade’, will be raffled off on Sunday, September 20, 2026. It is 64” x 96” and was created from a scrappy collection of vibrant 3” squares and a special panel that had been tucked away, finally finding its perfect setting. Designed, pieced and machine quilted by two guild members.

The on-site Quiltfest Café serves breakfast and lunch each day. The café features homemade breakfast sandwiches, pastries, soups, quiche and gourmet sandwiches.

