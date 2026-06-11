Below the Surface: Opening Reception & 10-Year Gallery Celebration

BELOW THE SURFACE

Photographs by Lisa Vollmer and Sabine von Falken

Please join us as we celebrate 10 years of our gallery with Below the Surface, a new exhibition featuring photographs by Lisa Vollmer and Sabine von Falken.

Inspired by the landscapes, architecture, and sacred waters of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, the exhibition explores what lies beneath the visible world through ancient Maya monuments, cenotes, and the hidden structures that connect past and present.

A centerpiece of the exhibition is El Castillo from Lisa Vollmer's Moving Scape series, a five-panel photographic work inspired by Chichén Itzá and the sacred cenotes that lie beneath the site. The exhibition also includes self-portraits created within cenotes and new works by Sabine von Falken from the Britannica series.

Opening Reception:

Saturday, June 20, 2026

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Exhibition Dates:

June 20 – September 7, 2026

Lisa Vollmer Photography, Inc.

325 Stockbridge Road

Great Barrington, MA 01230

www.lisavollmer.com

413-429-6511