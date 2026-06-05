Bandwagon Summer Series: Fun Fest for Kids and Kids at Heart

Fun Fest for Kids and Kids at Heart brings an afternoon of music, puppetry, circus arts, and hands-on creativity to audiences of all ages. Highlights include Sandglass Theater’s Punschi, a charming hand-puppet performance rooted in German fairground tradition; lively Balkan- and jazz-inspired music from The DiTrani Brothers; and performances by the Putney Central School Middle School Modern and Jazz Bands.

Families can also try the flying trapeze with NECCA, enjoy balloon artistry by Doug the Devil Stick Man, contribute to a collaborative community art project with Amber Paris, and explore activities hosted by local organizations.

Part of the Bandwagon Summer Series, this family-friendly outdoor event celebrates imagination, community, and the arts in a relaxed festival atmosphere. Kids under 12 attend free. Food, refreshments, and local vendors onsite—bring a blanket or lawn chair.