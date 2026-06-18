Bandwagon Summer Series: Folk, Roots, & Americana Music Festival

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of song, story, and community featuring three outstanding acts: The Mammals, Michael Veitch Band, and Doozy Jane.

The Mammals bring their signature blend of high-energy Americana, string-band spirit, and heartfelt songwriting. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Michael Veitch Band delivers powerful storytelling through folk-rooted songs of love, activism, and hope. Opening the festival is Doozy Jane, a dynamic quartet whose lush harmonies and inventive arrangements offer a fresh, contemporary take on American folk traditions.

Food will be available from Smokin Bowls, Taza Afghan Foods + Catering, and The Blue Pig, along with refreshments and a cash bar.

Part of the family-friendly Bandwagon Summer Series, this outdoor festival welcomes all ages. Kids under 12 attend free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music in a relaxed outdoor setting. A dedicated play area for children is available at every Bandwagon event.