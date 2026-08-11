Asia Featuring John Payne

Turn back the clock to the golden age of arena rock as Asia brings its iconic 1980s sound to the stage. Formed in London in 1981, the English rock supergroup exploded onto the scene with their 1982 self-titled debut—the year’s biggest album in the U.S.—fueled by soaring synths, towering guitars and radio anthems that defined a generation. Their signature hit, “Heat of the Moment,” became an instant classic, climbing to #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart, and remains one of the most recognizable songs of the decade.

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist and bassist John Payne, who joined the band in 1992, Asia entered a new era that carried the band’s melodic rock legacy across the globe. Over the next 15 years, Payne led extensive international tours celebrating the band’s beloved classics while introducing new material, releasing seven studio albums along with multiple live recordings.

Expect a night packed with shimmering keyboards, driving rhythms and the larger-than-life sound that defined ‘80s rock radio—a nostalgic journey back to the days of mixtapes, arena lights and unforgettable hooks. Whether you grew up with Asia or are discovering them for the first time, this is pure retro rock energy at full volume.