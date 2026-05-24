Artist Talk with Tatana Kellner
Artist Talk with Tatana Kellner
This informal presentation by Tatana Kellner will highlight the artist books she has published collaboratively with Ann Kalmbach, including an introduction to their newest book, ‘Iniquity/Inequity’. Together, they have published more than twenty artist books and were instrumental in establishing the artist book publishing program at Women’s Studio Workshop. Kellner and Kalmbach are also two of the organization’s four founders and collaborate under the name KaKeART.
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
Artist Group Info
Tatana Kellner
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
9 Jane StreetSaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com