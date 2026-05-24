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Artist Talk with Tatana Kellner

Artist Talk with Tatana Kellner

This informal presentation by Tatana Kellner will highlight the artist books she has published collaboratively with Ann Kalmbach, including an introduction to their newest book, ‘Iniquity/Inequity’. Together, they have published more than twenty artist books and were instrumental in establishing the artist book publishing program at Women’s Studio Workshop. Kellner and Kalmbach are also two of the organization’s four founders and collaborate under the name KaKeART.

The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com

Artist Group Info

Tatana Kellner
https://www.tatanakellner.com/
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
9 Jane Street
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
www.thesketchbookgallery.com