Artist Talk with Tatana Kellner

This informal presentation by Tatana Kellner will highlight the artist books she has published collaboratively with Ann Kalmbach, including an introduction to their newest book, ‘Iniquity/Inequity’. Together, they have published more than twenty artist books and were instrumental in establishing the artist book publishing program at Women’s Studio Workshop. Kellner and Kalmbach are also two of the organization’s four founders and collaborate under the name KaKeART.