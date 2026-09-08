Artist Talk with Jennifer and Kevin McCoy

Join Jennifer and Kevin McCoy for an artist talk exploring their artistic practice, creative process, and the ideas behind their work.

Brooklyn-based new-media artists Jennifer and Kevin McCoy are internationally recognized for their pioneering work in film, video and digital media. Both earned MFAs from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy and have received numerous honors, including a Rhizome Lifetime Achievement Award and Guggenheim Fellowship recognition. Jennifer McCoy is a professor at Brooklyn College, and Kevin McCoy is an associate professor of art, art education and technology at New York University.

The Teaching Gallery presents The Films of Jennifer and Kevin McCoy, an exhibition featuring three cinematic installations by the artists. Presented together for the first time, Broker, Cleaner and Quitter complete a thematic arc that began in 2016 with Broker. The exhibition also marks the first installation of Quitter, a 2025 experimental video featuring artist Eve Sussman with an original score by Lori Scacco that depicts the stakes of breaking with the patterns of modern life and asks: What does life look like without lifestyle? The production of Quitter is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

The exhibit, talk and reception are free and open to the public.

The Films of Jennifer and Kevin McCoy Exhibit On View: Thursday, Sept. 24 - Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Gallery Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Noon - 7 p.m.; Saturday, Noon - 4 p.m.

Artist Talk: Thursday, Sept. 24 from 3 to 4 p.m. in Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium

Opening Reception: Thursday, Sept. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Teaching Gallery