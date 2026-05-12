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Artist Talk: Photographer David Ricci - Hunter Gatherer, a new Photobook

Artist Talk: Photographer David Ricci - Hunter Gatherer, a new Photobook

Join us for an artist talk with photographer David Ricci about his latest photobook Hunter Gatherer: Salvaged Stories of American Culture (MW Editions, 2026). This decade-long project reveals America's complex cultural history through objects and scenes discovered at resale marketplaces nationwide, exploring themes of consumerism, objectification, racism, beauty standards, pop culture, and Christianity.
David will trace his 50-year journey as a self-taught photographer, sharing highlights from his monograph EDGE (Fall Line Press, 2022) before focusing on Hunter Gatherer. He'll discuss stories behind key photographs, his creative process from image capture to final book design, and how his perspective as a white male from a middle-class Pittsfield neighborhood shaped the project.
One quarter of the images were captured at the Brimfield Antiques Fair in central Massachusetts, with nearly half taken throughout New England and New York—a strong regional connection for the Berkshire community. Copies will be available for purchase.

The Berkshire Athenaeum
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum
(413) 499-9480
mmanning004@nycap.rr.com
friends@pittsfieldlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

David Ricci
davidricci123@gmail.com
David RIcci Photography
The Berkshire Athenaeum
1 Wendell Avenue
Pittsfield, Massachusetts 01201
(413) 499-9480
https://pittsfieldlibrary.org