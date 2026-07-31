Artist Talk: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season
Artist Talk: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season
This will be an informal talk with Ben Pinder discussing the works in his exhibition ‘Shedding Season’ at The Sketchbook Gallery. The talk will provide insights into his work and offer a chance for questions and engagement with the artist. It will take place on Saturday, Aug 22, at 1pm in the gallery alongside his works.
Exhibition Dates: Aug 8 - Sept 12, 2026
Gallery Hours: Thurs/Sun - 12-5pm, Fri/Sat - 12-6pm
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
Artist Group Info
Ben Pinder
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
9 Jane StreetSaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com