Artist Talk: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season

This will be an informal talk with Ben Pinder discussing the works in his exhibition ‘Shedding Season’ at The Sketchbook Gallery. The talk will provide insights into his work and offer a chance for questions and engagement with the artist. It will take place on Saturday, Aug 22, at 1pm in the gallery alongside his works.

Exhibition Dates: Aug 8 - Sept 12, 2026

Gallery Hours: Thurs/Sun - 12-5pm, Fri/Sat - 12-6pm