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Artist Talk: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season

Artist Talk: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season

This will be an informal talk with Ben Pinder discussing the works in his exhibition ‘Shedding Season’ at The Sketchbook Gallery. The talk will provide insights into his work and offer a chance for questions and engagement with the artist. It will take place on Saturday, Aug 22, at 1pm in the gallery alongside his works.
Exhibition Dates: Aug 8 - Sept 12, 2026
Gallery Hours: Thurs/Sun - 12-5pm, Fri/Sat - 12-6pm

The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com

Artist Group Info

Ben Pinder
https://www.benpinder.com/
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
9 Jane Street
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
www.thesketchbookgallery.com