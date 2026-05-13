Art Omi: Architecture Open Studios

Join us on Saturday, June 13 for Architecture Open Studios, which offers an intimate glimpse into the methods and mechanisms of our 2026 cohort of architects-in-residence.

Whether working from an on-going or existing project, or beginning a new design, you're invited to examine and explore the working spaces used during their two-and-a-half week residency program.

This event will take place rain or shine at the ADA-accessible Art Omi Studio Barn, 300 yards north of our main entrance at 1405 County Route 22 in Ghent, NY. Parking on the grass is available next to the Studio Barn.

Leashed dogs are permitted outdoors on Art Omi's grounds, but not in the indoor studios.