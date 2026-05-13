© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.

Art Omi: Architecture Open Studios

Art Omi: Architecture Open Studios

Join us on Saturday, June 13 for Architecture Open Studios, which offers an intimate glimpse into the methods and mechanisms of our 2026 cohort of architects-in-residence.

Whether working from an on-going or existing project, or beginning a new design, you're invited to examine and explore the working spaces used during their two-and-a-half week residency program.

This event will take place rain or shine at the ADA-accessible Art Omi Studio Barn, 300 yards north of our main entrance at 1405 County Route 22 in Ghent, NY. Parking on the grass is available next to the Studio Barn.

Leashed dogs are permitted outdoors on Art Omi's grounds, but not in the indoor studios.

Art Omi
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Art Omi
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/
Art Omi
1405 County Route 22
Ghent, New York 12075
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/calendar/trick-or-treat-in-the-park