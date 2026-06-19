The Mayfield Historical Society will hold its Annual Ice Cream Social on Thursday, July 16, from 6 to 8 pm at The Rice Homestead, 328 Riceville Road, Mayfield, NY. Free tours of The Rice Homestead, Oliver's Nature Trail, Heritage Gardens, and the new special exhibit "The American Revolution in Mayfield" will be featured along with the unveiling of a America 250 plaque on the Homestead property. Musicats Duo from the Capital District will be performing with music from the 1920s through the 1970s with songs from Frank Sinatra, Glenn Miller, Fats Waller, George Gershwin, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong, George Benson, George Duke, and Al Jareau. Homemade cake with ice cream and lemonade will be available for a donation of $5/$3 for children 8 and under. For more information, contact 518-857-2820. The rain venue is Mayfield Presbyterian Church, 22 N. Main St., Mayfield.

