Acrylic and Watercolor Still-Life Painting

4 Sundays

June 28, July 5, 12, 19

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This course is ideal for anyone interested in painting with water-based media.

Students will explore foundational techniques ranging from foundation painting principal to creative expression, using a variety of still life subjects. The class includes instruction on using different tools, water control, brushstrokes, contour, light and shadow, color relationships, and textural effects. Emphasis is placed on developing technique and observational skills with water-based materials.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art